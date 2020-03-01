Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj cop accused of calling Muslim body members as ''Pakistanis''

  • PTI
  • |
  • Surat
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 22:10 IST
Guj cop accused of calling Muslim body members as ''Pakistanis''

A Muslim organisation has alleged that in-charge Surat Commissioner of Police, D N Patel, called their representatives "Pakistanis and Bangladeshis" when they recently went to meet him over an ongoing anti-CAA protest in the city When contacted, Patel refused to comment on the allegation saying he would give his reply to the government.

In a letter addressed and e-mailed on February 28 to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and state Home Department, the state chapter of Jamiat-E-Ulema-E-Hind alleged that Patel misbehaved with their representatives when they went to meet him over the anti-CAA protest going on at Shirin Bagh in Surat's Rander area Surat Commissioner of Police (CP), R B Brahmbhatt, is currently on leave. In his absence, Patel, a senior IPS officer, who is the Additional CP, has been holding charge of the CP.

Jamiat claimed that on the lines of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, women have been staging a sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) since last 22 days in a peaceful manner In the letter, the organisation alleged its delegation went to meet Patel to request him not to take any coercive action against the agitating women at Shirin Bagh.

"When we went to request him to let this peaceful protest continue, he insulted us and labelled the delegation as Pakistanis and Bangladeshis. We urge you to ensure that officials do not discriminate among the citizens and behave properly with people," the letter said Patel said he would give his reply directly to the government over the allegations.

"I do not want to comment on what they have to say When time comes, I will furnish my reply to the government if I am asked to do so," said Patel..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus threat: ISSF says shooters free to take call on participation in Olympic Test Event

Amid increasing concerns over the widespread outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF on Sunday said athletes from member nations are free to take a call on their participation in the Tokyo Olympi...

Iraq reports six new coronavirus cases

Iraq reported six new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases there to 19, the health ministry said.The ministry said two of the six are in the capital Baghdad and the other four in Sulaimaniya in the north east of t...

Germany's ice wine harvest fails because of mild winter

Frankfurt, Mar 1 AFP An unusually mild winter has left Germany without an ice wine harvest for the first time, the countrys wine institute said Sunday, fuelling fears that the sweet dessert wine will become a rarity in future None of German...

Israel envoy assails Bernie as lobby splits Democrats

Washington, March 1 AFP An Israeli envoy on Sunday assailed leading US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders as a fool as the conference of the pro-Israel lobby laid bare divisions over right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sanders is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020