Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine coronavirus patients died in Mumbai on Thursday taking death toll in city to 65, number of COVID-19 cases in city now 775 with increase of 79: BMC.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:28 IST
Nine coronavirus patients died in Mumbai on Thursday taking death toll in city to 65, number of COVID-19 cases in city now 775 with increase of 79: BMC.

Nine coronavirus patients died in Mumbai on Thursday taking death toll in city to 65, number of COVID-19 cases in city now 775 with increase of 79: BMC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ratan Tata promises to "do utmost" to help AP in COVID-19 fight

Amaravati, Apr 9 PTI Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan N Tata on Thursday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy promising to do our utmost to help the state in fighting COVID-19. We are doing our best at the Tata Tr...

Amnesty: Iran inmates killed in COVID-19 jail protests

Amnesty International on Thursday said more than 30 prisoners are feared to have been killed by Iranian security forces during protests over novel coronavirus safety concerns. The UK-based organisation said in a statement that thousands of ...

Canada projects coronavirus could kill 11,000 to 22,000

The coronavirus pandemic could kill between 11,000 and 22,000 people in Canada, the government projected Thursday. It said the country could see between 934,000 and 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 by the time the pandemic ends, assuming Canad...

Attempts to add $250 bln to coronavirus relief loans stall in U.S. Senate

Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate entered a standoff on Thursday on extending 250 billion of emergency small business loans, each blocking legislation meant to provide relief to an economy badly wounded by the coronavirus pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020