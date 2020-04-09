Nine coronavirus patients died in Mumbai on Thursday taking death toll in city to 65, number of COVID-19 cases in city now 775 with increase of 79: BMC.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:28 IST
Nine coronavirus patients died in Mumbai on Thursday taking death toll in city to 65, number of COVID-19 cases in city now 775 with increase of 79: BMC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai