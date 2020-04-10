Post lockdown plan: IndiGo CEO says airline will have no meal service for some time; will fill only 50 pc seats in airport buses.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 11:24 IST
(Eds: Eds: Corrects 50 pc seats in airport buses, not flight seats) Post lockdown plan: IndiGo CEO says airline will have no meal service for some time; will fill only 50 pc seats in airport buses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- IndiGo