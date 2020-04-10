Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says he feels lockdown should go on, state cabinet will decide today on extensionPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 14:01 IST
(Eds: Correcting alert to say CM wants lockdown to go on) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says he feels lockdown should go on, state cabinet will decide today on extension.
