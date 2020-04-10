Left Menu
Development News Edition

Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik to probe IPS officer Amitabh Gupta'srole in giving travel nod to Wadhawans during lockdown: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:57 IST
Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik to probe IPS officer Amitabh Gupta'srole in giving travel nod to Wadhawans during lockdown: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik to probe IPS officer Amitabh Gupta'srole in giving travel nod to Wadhawans during lockdown: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US job losses surge as world leaders urge Easter distancing

A staggering 16.8 million Americans lost their jobs in just three weeks, a measure of how fast the coronavirus has brought world economies to their knees. Meanwhile, religious leaders worldwide Thursday urged people to celebrate Good Friday...

Inflating budget of next film forces Scorsese to reach out to Netflix, Apple

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese is reportedly in talks with Apple and Netflix to produce or distribute his next feature Killers of the Flower Moon. After The Irishman, the veteran filmmaker is once again facing issues due to the budgetary issues....

COVID-19: India has stock of 3.28 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets, says health ministry.

COVID-19 India has stock of 3.28 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets, says health ministry....

Soccer-Romanian FA to ask government to allow clubs to resume training

The Romanian Football Federation FRF will ask the government to let soccer clubs resume training during the state of emergency to allow the league to re-start on May 27, its president Razvan Burleanu said on Friday. Romania has been under a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020