Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik to probe IPS officer Amitabh Gupta'srole in giving travel nod to Wadhawans during lockdown: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:57 IST
Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik to probe IPS officer Amitabh Gupta'srole in giving travel nod to Wadhawans during lockdown: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Deshmukh
- IPS