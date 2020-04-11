Left Menu
PM has said lockdown extension is inevitable, guidelines will be issued about its implementation for next 15 days in a couple of days: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:06 IST
