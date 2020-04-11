PM has said lockdown extension is inevitable, guidelines will be issued about its implementation for next 15 days in a couple of days: Karnataka CM B S YediyurappaPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:06 IST
PM has said lockdown extension is inevitable, guidelines will be issued about its implementation for next 15 days in a couple of days: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.