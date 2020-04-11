Chief Minister K Palaniswami has favoured extension of lockdown to the PM by two weeks, based on expert panel's recommendation: TN Chief Secretary, K Shanmugam.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:37 IST
