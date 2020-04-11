Left Menu
Tamil Nadu will take a call on lockdown extension based on Centre's move, expected to be revealed in PM's address tonight at 8 pm: TN Chief Secretary, K Shanmugam.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:42 IST
