Tamil Nadu will take a call on lockdown extension based on Centre's move, expected to be revealed in PM's address tonight at 8 pm: TN Chief Secretary, K Shanmugam.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:42 IST
