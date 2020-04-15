A 69-year-old person from Chikkaballapura dies of coronavirus in Bengaluru, COVID-19 related toll in Karnataka increases to 11: Health Minister Sriramulu.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:15 IST
