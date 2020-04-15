Left Menu
Development News Edition

A 69-year-old person from Chikkaballapura dies of coronavirus in Bengaluru, COVID-19 related toll in Karnataka increases to 11: Health Minister Sriramulu.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:15 IST
A 69-year-old person from Chikkaballapura dies of coronavirus in Bengaluru, COVID-19 related toll in Karnataka increases to 11: Health Minister Sriramulu.

A 69-year-old person from Chikkaballapura dies of coronavirus in Bengaluru, COVID-19 related toll in Karnataka increases to 11: Health Minister Sriramulu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany says WHO is one of best investments after Trump cuts funding

Strengthening the World Health Organization is one of the best investments, Germanys foreign minister said on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday halted funding to the Geneva-based organization. Trump made the move over t...

Aussie rower in lockdown unwittingly sets world record

An Australian rower who set out to rack up some kilometers while on COVID-19 lockdown inadvertently broke a world record for the indoor rowing half-marathon, officials said Wednesday. Like the rest of the Australian team, Georgie Rowe was t...

Germany arrests 4 IS suspects planning attack on US bases

German authorities say police have arrested four suspected members of the Islamic State group alleged to be planning an attack on American military facilities. Federal prosecutors said the suspects were arrested early Wednesday at various l...

Oil market falls too big to offset with output cuts, IEA warns

The International Energy Agency IEA on Wednesday forecast a 29 million barrel per day bpd dive in April oil demand to levels not seen in 25 years and warned no output cut by producers could fully offset the near-term falls facing the market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020