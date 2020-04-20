Allowing bus travel in towns, pillion rider on two wheelers, 2 passengers in back seat of car are violation of lockdown: MHA to Kerala.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 09:27 IST
Allowing bus travel in towns, pillion rider on two wheelers, 2 passengers in back seat of car are violation of lockdown: MHA to Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.