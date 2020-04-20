After Centre's objections, Kerala government decides to modify relaxations. Not to allow plying of buses, opening of hotels and pillion riding on two-wheelers during COVID-19 lockdown: Official sources.PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:14 IST
After Centre's objections, Kerala government decides to modify relaxations. Not to allow plying of buses, opening of hotels and pillion riding on two-wheelers during COVID-19 lockdown: Official sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala