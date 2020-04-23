Congress deliberately trying to create divisions in society when people are supporting PM Narendra Modi in combating coronavirus: BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:00 IST
Congress deliberately trying to create divisions in society when people are supporting PM Narendra Modi in combating coronavirus: BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.
