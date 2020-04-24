Five people among those arrested in connection with recent attack on health workers in Bengaluru test positive for COVID-19 in Ramanagara jail; Shifted to hospital, says Karnataka Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayan.PTI | Bengal | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:02 IST
