Haryana will be in comfortable position as far as COVID-19 is concerned if borders stay sealed for 15-20 days, says state minister Anil Vij.

European Union governments risk a clash with the EU executive arm over their support for travel firms issuing vouchers for cancelled holiday deals without giving customers the option of cash refunds as required by EU law, diplomats said.Cou...
Three doctors of civic-run SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad in Gujarat tested positive for novel coronavirus two days ago, officials said on Tuesday. Precautionary measures like quarantine and close monitoring were in place in this connection, sai...
A militant wearing a suicide vest struck an intelligence bureau in northern Iraq on Tuesday, wounding at least three members of the security personnel, Iraqi officials said, blaming the attack on the Islamic State group. Iraqi security forc...
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has appointed Andr Mendona as the new Justice Minister, replacing Sergio Moro who resigned last Friday after accusing his boss of wrongdoing, according to the official gazette on Tuesday.Mendona, 47, previ...