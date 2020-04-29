Farm growth not to be impacted much this fiscal due to COVID-19 lockdown: Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar.

... ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...
... ...
Several hundred businessmen, many of them wearing protective face masks, called for an easing of Ukraines coronavirus lockdown in a protest near the government building on Wednesday. The protesters, most of whom kept a safe distance from ea...
Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Wednesday said the Congress leader should take tuition from his party colleague and former finance minister P Chidambaram to understand the difference between write-off and waive-off, and asserted ...
Lionsgate is moving ahead with the third chapter of its heist series Now You See Me. According to Variety, the studio has roped in Eric Warren Singer, the Oscar-nominated scribe of American Hustle, to pen the script for the threequel.Now Yo...
The government is seriously considering unveiling packages, to the extent possible, to support sectors facing distress and a decision in this regard will be taken at the Prime Ministers level, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday....