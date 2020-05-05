We should try to be optimistic about overall economic revival in India post-lockdown: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee to Rahul Gandhi.

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...
The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
Actors Tara Reid and Vivica A Fox are reuniting for a suspense thriller titled Mashas Mushroom, which they will also produce. The duo previously starred together in Sharknado 2 The Second One and The Last Sharknado Its About Time. Accordi...
US President Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American lawyer Ashok Michael Pinto as a representative to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Banks lending arm. Pinto, who has worked as a Special Assistant a...
Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi after state govt raises VAT on auto fuel....
The managing director of Formula One has said spending cuts will be necessary to prevent the tragedy of teams leaving the sport amid the coronavirus. Ross Brawn added Monday that the cost cap for the 2021 season is set to be cut to 145 mill...