(Repeating after correcting figure in 2nd line) COVID-19 kills 39 in single day in Ahmedabad, taking toll to 273 (rpt 273); record 349 new cases take tally to 4425: Health official.

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...
The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
... ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
Owners of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders are looking to invest in The Hundred, the new flagship tournament of the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB. The Telegraph newspaper reported that the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned KKR are open to ...
The Public Safety Act against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was extended by three months on Tuesday, officials said. A brief order for extension of her custody under the PSA was issued by the Home Department of Jamm...
The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday alleged that the callous approach of the BJP-led central government in allowing international flights to operate till the last week of March resulted in the spike in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. The BJP h...
Afghanistans government began distributing free bread to hundreds of thousands of people across the country this week as supplies have been disrupted during the coronavirus shutdown and prices have soared, officials and experts said. More t...