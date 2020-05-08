With 390 new coronavirus patients, tally of cases in Gujarat rises to 7,403 while death toll rises to 449 with 24 patients dying in 24 hours: health official.

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...
Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...
Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...
The Technical Committee of All India Football Federation on Friday recommended the implementation of the continental bodys rule on fielding foreign players in a domestic match from next year, reducing the number to four from five, a decisio...
A reported proposal to resume the NBA season by basing teams in a giant quarantined zone was met with skepticism by NBA players, ESPN reported on Friday. NBA Players Association executive director Michele Roberts told ESPN that the idea of ...
Philips India is investing around Rs 300 crore in the expansion of its manufacturing facilities and has plans to hire around 1,000 people as part of that initiative, a top company official said. The company is expanding its manufacturing fa...
In a daring operation, a joint team of Indian Air Force and the Army on Friday rescued six crew members of an Mi-17 military helicopter from a snow-capped mountain at an altitude of 15,500 feet in North Sikkim, officials said. The Mi-17 med...