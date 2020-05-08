Left Menu
Mismanagement at hospitals will not be tolerated, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray says referring to video showingpatients at Mumbai hospital being treated next to dead bodies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:35 IST
Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

EU backs keeping external borders shut until mid-June over coronavirus

The European Union EU executive on Friday backed keeping curbs on travel to the continent in place for another 30 days until mid-June as part of extraordinary measures to limit the spread of coronavirus but also hurting trade and tourism. T...

AIFF Technical Committee recommends less foreign players in ISL, I-League games from next season

The Technical Committee of All India Football Federation on Friday recommended the implementation of the continental bodys rule on fielding foreign players in a domestic match from next year, reducing the number to four from five, a decisio...

NBA players skeptical over 'bubble' plans

A reported proposal to resume the NBA season by basing teams in a giant quarantined zone was met with skepticism by NBA players, ESPN reported on Friday. NBA Players Association executive director Michele Roberts told ESPN that the idea of ...

Philips India investing Rs 300 cr, to hire 1,000 people: Official

Philips India is investing around Rs 300 crore in the expansion of its manufacturing facilities and has plans to hire around 1,000 people as part of that initiative, a top company official said. The company is expanding its manufacturing fa...
