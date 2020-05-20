Left Menu
With 398 new patients, number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat increases to 12,539, while death toll reaches 749 with 30 persons dying: health official.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:20 IST
