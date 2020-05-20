With 398 new patients, number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat increases to 12,539, while death toll reaches 749 with 30 persons dying: health official.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
A 55-year-old farmer in Germany has been convicted of drowning his wife in liquid manure in 2018, after a court dismissed his claim that she fell into a slurry pit by accident. German news agency dpa reported that the Augsburg regional cour...
U.S. immunotherapy company Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection produced protective antibodies and immune system responses in mice and guinea pigs. The companys shares, which...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that recent treatment of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong made it more difficult to assess that Hong Kong remains highly autonomous from China, a requirement for the special treatmen...
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that 53 trains and 4,257 buses have facilitated the travel of migrant workers from the State to their native homes till now.A total of 53 trains have departed from Haryana till no...