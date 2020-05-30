Left Menu
With 284 new patients, number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rises to 11,881; twenty-four patients die taking death toll to 822: health official.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-05-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 20:20 IST
With 284 new patients, number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rises to 11,881; twenty-four patients die taking death toll to 822: health official.

With 284 new patients, number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rises to 11,881; twenty-four patients die taking death toll to 822: health official.

