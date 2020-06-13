With 344 new patients found, tally of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rises to 16,306; death toll reaches 1,165 with 26 patients succumbing: health official.

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...
Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...
The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...
A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...
Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike in its COVID-19 tally with 1,989 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42,687, said the state Health Department. The death toll now stands at 397 with 3...
Riot police fired tear gas to prevent thousands of anti-racism protesters marching through central Paris on Saturday, as a wave of anger continued to sweep the world following the death of African American George Floyd. The protesters gathe...
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 148 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total tally in the Union territory to 4,878, officials said. Of the new cases, 38 were reported in Jammu and the rest in the Kashmir region. These included at least...
A 52-year-old man was arrested inNagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly running an LPG cylinderrefilling racket which involved buying cylinders from themarket, filling them with less amounts of gas and then sellingit at prices lower than marke...