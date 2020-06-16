Left Menu
Development News Edition

Borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi: BJP chief J P Nadda on India-China face- off during Kerala Jan-Samvad' virtual rally.

PTI | Thiruvanantha | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:42 IST
Borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi: BJP chief J P Nadda on India-China face- off during Kerala Jan-Samvad' virtual rally.

Borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi: BJP chief J P Nadda on India-China face- off during Kerala Jan-Samvad' virtual rally.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

India and China troops clash at disputed border with 'casualties on both sides'

Indian and Chinese troops fought each other with iron rods and stones at their disputed border, resulting in casualties on both sides including the deaths of three Indian soldiers, Indian officials said on Tuesday, in a major escalation of ...

Nav Chandi Yagya organized at cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi

Amid chanting of Vedic mantras, Nav Chandi Yagya was organized at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district on Tuesday, officials said. The Nav Chandi Yagya was organized by the Shri Mata Vais...

Liberal groups warn Biden: Do more on policing reform or risk losing black support

More than 50 liberal groups have signed a letter to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, warning he could lose black voters support unless he commits to more transformative policing reforms.Bidens criminal justice agenda has drawn r...

RS polls in Rajasthan on Jun 19

Voting for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan will be held on June 19 on the legislative assembly premises. The preparations for voting for the Rajya Sabha polls have been completed. The voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020