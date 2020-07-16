Gauhati High Court grants bail to peasant leader Akhil Gogoi in three cases lodged by Assam Police related to anti- CAA violence in 2019.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:29 IST
Gauhati High Court grants bail to peasant leader Akhil Gogoi in three cases lodged by Assam Police related to anti- CAA violence in 2019.
