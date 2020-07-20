Karnataka reports 3,648 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 67,420; 72 deaths takes toll to 1,403. Government bulletin. PTI KSU APR RAVINDRANATH RAVINDRANATH

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....
Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...
Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
U.S. President Donald Trump, under fire over his administrations response to the surging coronavirus, said on Monday he will resume holding news briefings on the pandemic after a lengthy hiatus.He told reporters in the Oval Office the resum...
The software giant Microsofts Windows 10X operating system, originally planned for dual-screen devices, might not appear until 2021. According to The Verge, Microsoft revealed earlier this year that Windows 10X is being reworked for single-...
YouTube has been asked to block a channel that has offensive content, including a post against popular Tamil Hindu hymn Kanda Sashti Kavacham and two more men were held, taking the total arrests in the case to four, police said here on Mond...
American actress Amber Heard told Londons High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence.Depp is suing News Group New...