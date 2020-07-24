Left Menu
We want assembly session from Monday, asked Governor to summon it: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 12:59 IST
We want assembly session from Monday, asked Governor to summon it: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
We want assembly session from Monday, asked Governor to summon it: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Governor under pressure, not calling Assembly session: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is not calling the state Assembly session due to pressures from the top, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday. After the decision of the Cabinet, we wrote a letter to Governor stating that we want Asse...

