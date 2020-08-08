Kerala government announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of those who lost their lives in the Air India Express flight crash at Karipur airport in Kozhikode.PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 08-08-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 14:08 IST
Kerala government announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of those who lost their lives in the Air India Express flight crash at Karipur airport in Kozhikode.
