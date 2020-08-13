(With corrected slug) With 1,200 new patients, coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rises to 1,27,571, death toll reaches 6,988 with 48 fatalities: Civic body.

... ...
In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...
The on-demand, customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...
Womens doubles specialist N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran C have tested positive for COVID-19 at the national badminton camp in Hyderabad which will be halted for a few days as its venue -- the Pullela Gopichand Academy -- closed do...
The FBI will join Lebanese and other international investigators in the probe of the massive explosion at Beiruts port that killed more than 170 people, injured thousands and caused widespread destruction, a U.S. diplomat said Thursday. Leb...
Joe Bidens presidential campaign plans to step up engagement with Asian-American voters this fall and is betting running mate Kamala Harris experience as the daughter of an Indian immigrant will resonate with the fastest-growing U.S. minori...
For the first time, peoples views are being taken through community radio for the formulation of Science Technology and Innovation Policy STIP-2020, a ministry statement said on Thursday. The process of formulation of STIP 2020 has been ini...