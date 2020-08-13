Left Menu
Development News Edition

(With corrected slug) With 1,200 new patients, coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rises to 1,27,571, death toll reaches 6,988 with 48 fatalities: Civic body.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:40 IST
(With corrected slug) With 1,200 new patients, coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rises to 1,27,571, death toll reaches 6,988 with 48 fatalities: Civic body.

(With corrected slug) With 1,200 new patients, coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rises to 1,27,571, death toll reaches 6,988 with 48 fatalities: Civic body.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Doubles player Sikki Reddy, physiotherapist Kiran C test positive for COVID-19

Womens doubles specialist N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran C have tested positive for COVID-19 at the national badminton camp in Hyderabad which will be halted for a few days as its venue -- the Pullela Gopichand Academy -- closed do...

US official says FBI joining Beirut explosion investigation

The FBI will join Lebanese and other international investigators in the probe of the massive explosion at Beiruts port that killed more than 170 people, injured thousands and caused widespread destruction, a U.S. diplomat said Thursday. Leb...

Harris' Indian heritage could boost Biden with Asian-American voters

Joe Bidens presidential campaign plans to step up engagement with Asian-American voters this fall and is betting running mate Kamala Harris experience as the daughter of an Indian immigrant will resonate with the fastest-growing U.S. minori...

DST seeks people's views through community radio for formulation of S&T policy

For the first time, peoples views are being taken through community radio for the formulation of Science Technology and Innovation Policy STIP-2020, a ministry statement said on Thursday. The process of formulation of STIP 2020 has been ini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020