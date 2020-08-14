We expect Chinese side to sincerely work with us towards objective of complete disengagement and de-escalation: MEA on border row with China.PTI MPB GSNGSN

... ...
In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...
The on-demand, customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...
The National Stock Exchange NSE on Friday announced the launch of a digital learning platform for investor education. The platform, an online investor education resource centre, has been developed jointly by NSE Investor Protection Fund Tru...
The railways is steadily gaining lost ground in freight loading by surpassing its last years freight figures for August so far by 7 per cent, an achievement given that it was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis since March. According to offi...
Almost 2,000 additional Postgraduate medical students will be available for COVID duties in Karnataka, said the state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a COVID testing laboratory at...
In a veiled dig at China, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion even as the world is fighting COVID-19 and asserted that bravery of Indian soldiers in comb...