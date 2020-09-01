With highest one-day spike of 1,310, coronavirus cases in Gujarat rise to 97,745 while death toll reaches 3,036 with 14 new fatalities: health department.

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
The Norwegian parliament suffered a cyber attack during the past week and the e-mail accounts of several elected members as well as employees were hacked, the national assembly and a counter-intelligence agency said on Tuesday.This has been...
Shivlinga Shivacharya Maharaj, areligious leader from the Lingayat community, died at Nandedin central Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials saidShivacharya, who was known as Rasthrasant, died ofold age, they said. He was 104Chief Minister Uddh...
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Lebanese politicians they risk sanctions if they fail to set the nation on a new course within three months, stepping up pressure for reforms in a country collapsing under the weight of an economi...
Eyeing her aged husbands wealth, a 28-year-old woman staged a robbery at her north Delhi apartment with the help of her associate following which both of them were arrested, police said on Tuesday. The accused duo robbed Rs 2.18 lakh and ...