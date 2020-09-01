Left Menu
With highest one-day spike of 1,310, coronavirus cases in Gujarat rise to 97,745 while death toll reaches 3,036 with 14 new fatalities: health department.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-09-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 19:46 IST
