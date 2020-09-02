Delhi HC refuses to stay streaming of Netflix movie 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl', on Centre's plea that it depicts IAF in bad light.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 11:28 IST
Delhi HC refuses to stay streaming of Netflix movie 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl', on Centre's plea that it depicts IAF in bad light.
