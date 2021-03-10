Lok Sabha passes National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Second (Amendment) Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:34 IST
Lok Sabha passes the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Second (Amendment) Bill to regularise unauthorized colonies in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
