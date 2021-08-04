29 ministers to be inducted into new cabinet, there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-08-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 11:40 IST
- Country:
- India
29 ministers to be inducted into new cabinet, there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KSU ROH ROH
- Basavaraj Bommai
- Karnataka CM
Advertisement