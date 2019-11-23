Cong, NCP, Shiv Sena seek SC direction to Maharashtra governor their alliance be invited to form govt under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. PTI ABA MNL SJKANB
Cong, NCP, Shiv Sena seek SC direction to Maharashtra governor their alliance be invited to form govt under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. PTI ABA MNL SJK
ANB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- NCP
- SC
- Maharashtra
- Uddhav Thackeray
ALSO READ
BJP pushing Maharashtra towards President's rule: NCP
Cong-NCP must provide proof of poaching attempts: BJP leader
CM should be from Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray's decision to be final: Gulabrao Patil
People gave "clear cut" mandate to BJP-Shiv Sena and
No equal power-sharing deal between BJP, Shiv Sena: Gadkari