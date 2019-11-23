Hearing of Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong combine's plea scheduled to commence at 11:30 am, says lawyer of the three parties Sunil Fernandes. PTI ABA MNL SJKANB

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...
Washington, Nov 23 AP Offering his own take on five long days of public hearings, President Donald Trump brushed off the impeachment inquiry as total nonsense on Friday and bad-mouthed a number of the US diplomats who testified to Congress ...
The overall percentage of persons with disabilities in the population was 2.2 percent from July 2018 to December 2018 in the country, showed a National Statistical Office NSO survey report on Saturday. The NSO, a wing of the Ministry of Sta...
Bangladesh were staring at a defeat within three days in the ongoing DayNight Test but their pacer Al-Amin Hossain on Saturday said Indian captain Virat Kohlis dismissal off a stunning catch gave the visiting side some spark to continue the...
Five party MLAs are not in contact with us, said NCP leader Nawab Malik soon after a meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party here on Saturday. Five of our MLAs are not in contact with us. Six are about to arrive and rest have arrived, Mal...