Attack on Niger military camp leaves 'at least 60 dead' : security source. (AFP) PMSPMS

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...
Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....
Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
... ...
Napoli named the famously combative former Italy midfielder Gennaro Gattuso as their new coach on Wednesday in an apparent attempt to restore discipline to a team who have lost their way after a promising start to the season.The 41-year-old...
Virat Kohli wanted to show a different facet of his batting and couldnt have chosen a better day than his second wedding anniversary with a series win was a special gift to his wife Anushka Sharma. It was a pretty special innings and also b...
Copenhagen, Dec 11 AFP Danish police said Wednesday they had arrested 20 people suspected of planning Islamist attacks. The suspects had tried to acquire weapons and explosive devices, police said.Police searched 20 addresses and arrested 2...
A womanpolice sub-inspector was booked on Wednesday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a person for not naming him in a case here in Maharashtra, the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said. The sub-inspector, Ranjana Walmik Patil 3...