Children, who have not been included in NRC but whose parents given citizenship, will not be sent to detention centres: Assam tells SC.PTI RKS MNL PKS LLP LLP DVDV
Children, who have not been included in NRC but whose parents given citizenship, will not be sent to detention centres: Assam tells SC.PTI RKS MNL PKS LLP LLP DV
DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam