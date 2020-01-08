Paramilitary chief vows 'Iraqi response' to US strike after Iran missiles.

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...
Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of  a model right un...
In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. ...
The government on Wednesday in-principle approved strategic sale of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd NINL by allowing six PSU shareholders to sell their stake in the steel company. A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet ...
Various labour union cadres on Wednesday participated in the nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions across the country. The trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU, Indian National Trade Union Congress INTUC a...
Midea MANCHESTER CITY ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH CONSUMER APPLIANCES COMPANY, MIDEA Source text for Eikon...
Navies of China and Pakistan, holding nine-day exercises in the Arabian Sea to enhance their all-weather strategic partnership, have for the first-time deployed submarines, providing a rare major exposure to the Chinese navy in the region. ...