Delhi Assembly polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal leading from New Delhi constituency by 4,387 votes

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 11-02-2020 10:23 IST
  • |
  Created: 11-02-2020 10:15 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Assembly polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal leading from New Delhi constituency by 4,387 votes, BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Yadav trailing.

