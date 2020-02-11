Delhi Assembly polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal leading from New Delhi constituency by 4,387 votes
Delhi Assembly polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal leading from New Delhi constituency by 4,387 votes, BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Yadav trailing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
