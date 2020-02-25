Fourth person from quarantined Japan ship dies: local media. (AFP) RS RS

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Washington, Feb 25 AFP The United States and South Korea said Monday they were considering scaling back a military exercise planned for this spring because of the coronavirus epidemic. The commander of US forces in South Korea, General Robe...
Flooding caused by torrential rain paralysed large parts of Indonesias capital on Tuesday, as major streets were inundated with murky, brown flood water and power supplies cut in certain parts of the city. Indonesias weather agency linked t...
Australias Ariarne Titmus says Katie Ledecky is 100 still favourite to win the 400 metres freestyle gold at the Tokyo Olympics despite upsetting the American world record holder at Gwangju last year. The teenager ended Ledeckys six-year unb...
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York court on Monday and taken off to jail in handcuffs, a victory for the MeToo movement that inspired women to publicly accuse powerful men of miscon...