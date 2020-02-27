(Eds: Correcting compensation amount for injured to Rs 2 lakh) Delhi govt to give Rs 10 lakh to families of those killed in riots, Rs 2 lakh to those seriously injured: Arvind Kejriwal.
(Eds: Correcting compensation amount for injured to Rs 2 lakh) Delhi govt to give Rs 10 lakh to families of those killed in riots, Rs 2 lakh to those seriously injured: Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal