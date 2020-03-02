Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU raises coronavirus risk level to 'high' from 'moderate'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:46 IST
EU raises coronavirus risk level to 'high' from 'moderate'

EU raises coronavirus risk level to 'high' from 'moderate'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • EU

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Chelsea will be going all out for victory: Lampard ahead of clash against Liverpool

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard insisted that his club will be going all out for victory against Liverpool as both teams are gearing up for their FA Cup clash. Well be going all out for the victory. Its Liverpool, our fans are coming to see u...

"No sense of celebration": Israel holds election with more deadlock predicted

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought re-election on Monday under the weight of an imminent corruption trial, with the countrys third ballot in less than a year predicted to end in another deadlock. The election follows inconclus...

India reports two more cases of coronavirus, taking tally to 5

India reported two more cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the number of people who have tested positive in the country to five, and hammering already rocky stock markets. One of the new cases was detected in the capital, New Delhi, whi...

Rs 1.05 cr fine collected from traffic rule violators in

The Odisha government has collected a fine of Rs 1.06 crore from traffic rule violators on the first day of implementing the amended Motor Vehcile Act, 2019, officials said The penalty was collectd by the staff of Regional Transport Offices...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020