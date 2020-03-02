Air India asks crew of Feb 25 Vienna-Delhi flight, which had a coronavirus-struck Indian, to stay in isolation for 14 days at their homes. PTI DSP KJ
Air India asks crew of Feb 25 Vienna-Delhi flight, which had a coronavirus-struck Indian, to stay in isolation for 14 days at their homes. PTI DSP KJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Don't ever be under impression that there will be any problem in disinvestment of Air India: Aviation minister.
Requirements of staff would be foremost, says aviation minister assuring Air India employees as disinvestment process goes on.
People from Gulf, Asia and Europe have shown interest in Air India: Aviation minister.
Hardeep Puri hands over letters of appreciation to Air India Staff
Air India fulcrum of country's civil aviation sector: Hardeep Singh Puri