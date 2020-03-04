Trump says had 'very good talk' with Taliban leader.

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....
The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...
Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
A French television channel apologised to Italy on Tuesday for airing a mock advert for corona pizza in which a coughing chef hacks green phlegm onto Italys national dish. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio slammed the 10-second gag on ...
The leader of an anti-migrant party was sworn in as prime minister of Slovenia on Tuesday, despite a street protest and warnings that he could push an anti-democratic agenda. Fifty-two MPs out of 90 voted to approve Janez Jansa -- who has l...
Paris, Mar 3 AFP Nicolas Portal, the sports director of British cycling outfit Team Ineos, died suddenly at his home in Andorra aged 40, his team said on TuesdayPortal took part in the Tour de France six times as a rider and retired in 2010...
The head of the UNs atomic watchdog on Tuesday sounded the alarm at Irans cooperation with the agency and demanded clarifications over an undeclared site in Tehran where uranium particles were found late last year. It comes on the same day ...