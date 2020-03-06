(Eds: Changing minister to ministry ) Delhi man with travel history to Thailand, Malaysia tests positive for COVID19; so far 31 confirmed cases in India: Health ministry.
(Eds: Changing minister to ministry ) Delhi man with travel history to Thailand, Malaysia tests positive for COVID19; so far 31 confirmed cases in India: Health ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Delhi
- Health ministry
- India
ALSO READ
Malaysia 1MDB fugitive spotted in virus-hit Chinese city
Thailand unhappy with Israel's entry ban over virus concerns
Malaysia to implement B30 biodiesel mandate in transport sector before 2025
Malaysian govt believed MH370 pilot committed suicidal mass murder, claims former Australian PM
Virus-hit China to play two World Cup qualifiers in Thailand