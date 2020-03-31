MP government has identified 82 people who attended Tabligh-e-Jamaat's religious meet in Delhi: Official.

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....
Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...
Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he had ordered the citys human rights commissioner to investigate the dismissal of a worker at an Amazon.com warehouse who had participated in a walkout.On Monday, 15 workers at its warehou...
Qatar Airways operations have decreased by more than 75, the chief operating officer of Hamad International Airport said on state TV on Tuesday.He said 75 of Qatar Airways fleet has been grounded and that will rise to 90. He said figures fr...
Dubai said on Tuesday it would help its state-run Emirates airline mitigate the financial blow from the coronavirus outbreak as authorities enforced a full lockdown on a district famous for gold and spice markets.The United Arab Emirates, t...
Portugals flag carrier TAP will temporarily lay off around 90 of its employees because of the coronavirus crisis that led to a collapse in demand for travel, according to an email sent by the airline to staff on Tuesday and seen by Reuters....