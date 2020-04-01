As many as 110 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi test positive for coronavirus in TN; Tally zooms to 234. Health Secretary PTI VGN VS VSPTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:34 IST
As many as 110 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi test positive for coronavirus in TN; Tally zooms to 234. Health Secretary PTI VGN VS VS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.