PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:31 IST
Kerala HC directs Centre to remove blockades put up by Karnataka on national highways connecting the two states so as to facilitate free movement of vehicles carrying persons for urgent medical treatment.
