Kerala HC stays state government decision to issue special passes to tipplers, who have withdrawal symptoms and doctor's prescription to buy liquor from Excise department
Kerala HC stays state government decision to issue special passes to tipplers, who have withdrawal symptoms and doctor's prescription to buy liquor from Excise department.
