Cabinet okays temporary suspension of MPLADS fund for two fiscals to manage health, impact of COVID-19 outbreak: Prakash JavadekarPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:55 IST
Cabinet okays temporary suspension of MPLADS fund for two fiscals to manage health, impact of COVID-19 outbreak: Prakash Javadekar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- MPLADS
- Prakash Javadekar